OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $3.5 million.

There were two winning tickets sold for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says the $7 million jackpot will be split two ways.

The other winning ticket was sold in Quebec.

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw will have a $5 million jackpot, plus the guaranteed $1 million prize draw.