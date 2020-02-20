Check your wallet! Someone in Ottawa has the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:16AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:00AM EST
OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $3.5 million.
There were two winning tickets sold for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says the $7 million jackpot will be split two ways.
The other winning ticket was sold in Quebec.
Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw will have a $5 million jackpot, plus the guaranteed $1 million prize draw.