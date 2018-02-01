

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Charges have been laid after an afternoon shooting in the Overbrook neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Prince Albert Street and Edith Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Two men were reportedly running through Overbrook, shooting at each other. Two vehicles were hit by bullets, one of which was occupied. However, no one was hurt.

A male suspect was arrested by RCMP officers about a block away, a short time after the shooting. Police say a loaded handgun and about $5500 worth of drugs (oxycontin, crack, and cocaine) were seized.

Ottawa Police say 18-year-old Chaun Lemieux is facing the following charges:

Use / handle / store firearm, etc, carelessly

Possession of a weapon, etc, / dangerous to public peace

Carry concealed weapon, etc.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a prohibited / restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking x 3

The Guns and Gangs unit continues to hunt for a second male suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

There have been 14 reports of shootings in Ottawa since January 1, 2018.

Ottawa Shootings in 2018

With files from CTV’s Megan Shaw.