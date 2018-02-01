Charges laid in Overbrook shooting
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 6:28PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 2:59PM EST
Charges have been laid after an afternoon shooting in the Overbrook neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Prince Albert Street and Edith Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Two men were reportedly running through Overbrook, shooting at each other. Two vehicles were hit by bullets, one of which was occupied. However, no one was hurt.
A male suspect was arrested by RCMP officers about a block away, a short time after the shooting. Police say a loaded handgun and about $5500 worth of drugs (oxycontin, crack, and cocaine) were seized.
Ottawa Police say 18-year-old Chaun Lemieux is facing the following charges:
- Use / handle / store firearm, etc, carelessly
- Possession of a weapon, etc, / dangerous to public peace
- Carry concealed weapon, etc.
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a prohibited / restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking x 3
The Guns and Gangs unit continues to hunt for a second male suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
There have been 14 reports of shootings in Ottawa since January 1, 2018.
