Charges laid after shooting in Hull sector of Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police have announced charges after a man in his 40s was shot Monday afternoon in the Hull sector.
Police were called to the area of boulevard du Casino and boulevard de la Carrière at around 4:45 p.m. because of a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. Information gathered at the scene determined the man was shot on rue Eddy, some distance away.
The man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s who was with the shooting victim had minor injuries, police said.
A suspect was arrested on rue Leduc, not far from rue Eddy at around 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, police said Domenic James Edward Fortune, 30, is charged with using of a restricted firearm, pointing a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, and extortion. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was a targeted shooting.
Several roads in the area were closed Monday evening for the investigation. They have since reopened.
