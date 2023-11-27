OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Charges laid after shooting in Hull sector of Gatineau, Que.

    Several roads were closed as Gatineau police investigated a shooting in the Hull sector that sent a man in his 40s to the hospital. Nov. 27, 2023. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Several roads were closed as Gatineau police investigated a shooting in the Hull sector that sent a man in his 40s to the hospital. Nov. 27, 2023. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

    Gatineau police have announced charges after a man in his 40s was shot Monday afternoon in the Hull sector.

    Police were called to the area of boulevard du Casino and boulevard de la Carrière at around 4:45 p.m. because of a man who had an apparent gunshot wound. Information gathered at the scene determined the man was shot on rue Eddy, some distance away.

    The man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s who was with the shooting victim had minor injuries, police said.

    A suspect was arrested on rue Leduc, not far from rue Eddy at around 5 p.m.

    On Tuesday, police said Domenic James Edward Fortune, 30, is charged with using of a restricted firearm, pointing a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, and extortion. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

    The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was a targeted shooting.

    Several roads in the area were closed Monday evening for the investigation. They have since reopened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News