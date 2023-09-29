Chamberlain Avenue to reopen to vehicles as wait continues for Percy Street bridge replacement
Chamberlain Avenue will partially reopen to vehicle traffic next week, as delays continue with the work to replace the Percy Street overpass on Highway 417.
Construction crews were scheduled to replace the Percy Street bridge using rapid-bridge replacement technology over the weekend of Aug. 10 to 14. However, the work has been delayed and there is no word on when it will be completed.
Champlain Avenue has been closed between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street since early August as part of the preparations for the bridge replacement.
Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has announced Chamberlain Avenue will be re-opening between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street, with lane reductions, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The road opening will "provide convenient access to vehicular, pedestrian and cycling traffic in the area."
Percy Street remains closed at Highway 417.
Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership and the Ministry of Transportation have not provided a new date for the construction and replacement of the Percy Street bridge.
"Once KDMP and the Ministry of Transportation confirms a new date for the replacement of the Highway 417 Percy Street bridges, Chamberlain Avenue will temporarily close once again between Bronson Avenue and Percy Street for the work to take place," the company said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Ottawa on Friday that it will, "share more information when all technical issues have been resolved."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say
A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday.
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Missouri high school teacher is put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn site
A Missouri high school teacher says she has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary.
NBA suspends Canada’s Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women
The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Students, staff in N.B. work together to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week
Melanie Doucet is doing her part to make sure her students are well-educated and fully engaged for Truth and Reconciliation Week.
-
N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
Toronto
-
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments
The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.
Montreal
-
Climate protesters block traffic on Park Avenue in front of Mount Royal
Demonstrators descended on Mount Royal Park in Montreal Friday afternoon to denounce the government’s response to climate change.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
-
Indigenous daycare, Verdun schools mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
An Indigenous daycare and schools in Verdun took part in a walk Friday morning to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Winnipeg
-
Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.
-
Teenager abducted at knifepoint and sexually assaulted: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a teenage girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.
-
Manitoba NDP says it would make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday if elected
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province next year if they win Tuesday's election.
Kitchener
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
-
Man charged after hate-motivated graffiti found at Willow River Centre
A 38-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to what police call hate-motivated vandalism found at Willow River Centre in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Calgary panel begins work to address public safety concerns downtown
A committee of experts tasked by the City of Calgary with providing downtown public safety recommendations is now beginning work on finding solutions to address addictions issues, housing concerns and crime.
-
Survey suggests 4 in 10 Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
New survey data is projecting that fewer Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for immunizations this fall, suggesting that "vaccine fatigue" is stronger than ever in the province.
-
Clean electricity regs can be tweaked, but no special deal for Alberta: Guilbeault
There will be no special treatment for Alberta when it comes to Canada's incoming regulations to make electricity cleaner, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
WATCH
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.
Edmonton
-
Here's how Edmontonians honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds to several displays of drumming and dancing – people in Edmonton and area began Friday more than a dozen events for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'Criminal harassment': Edmonton police issue warning about man released with conditions
A 39-year-old man who was recently released from jail with court-issued conditions was the subject of a public warning by Edmonton police on Friday.
-
Driving 97 km/h over speed limit results in charge for driver: RCMP
An Alberta driver was ticketed for going 97 kilometres over the speed limit, police say.
Vancouver
-
Multiple assault charges laid after driver strikes pedestrians in Surrey
A man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after allegedly hitting two people with his vehicle in Surrey.
-
Housing minister gives outline of new legislation to tackle B.C. housing crisis
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province will be tabling more than 12 new pieces of legislation this fall in an attempt to tackle B.C.'s housing crisis.
-
4 plead guilty in Hells Angels drug trafficking investigation: CFSEU-BC
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say four men have pleaded guilty after being charged with several criminal offences following a "large-scale" drug trafficking investigation that began three years ago.
Regina
-
Two people critically injured, 2 charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Moose Jaw
Two men have now been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident involving a machete in Moose Jaw, police said.
-
Here are city services in Regina that are open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day
There are numerous events set to take place throughout Regina for Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC), but not all city services will be operating.
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
With Sept. 30 marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation the former Chief of Cowessess First Nation says it’s Saskatchewan’s young people leading the way.