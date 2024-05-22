OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Centretown robbery suspect sought by Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is involved with a robbery that happened in Centretown last month. The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is involved with a robbery that happened in Centretown last month.
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is involved with a robbery that happened in Centretown last month.

    Police say the suspect allegedly approached a woman on April 27 at around 2 a.m. while she was walking near the intersection of Gloucester and Percy streets, grabbed her, stole her phone and ran away.

    The woman was not hurt.

    The suspect is described as being black man, five-foot-five, 150 pounds with a thin build and short hair with twists. At the time, he was wearing a black with grey camouflage Adidas zip up jacket, black jeans and black jean pants.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 5116, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News