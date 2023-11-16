CBSA intercepts 72 stolen vehicles intended to be sold abroad

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it has intercepted and seized 72 stolen vehicles before being illegally exported from Canada.

In a statement on Thursday, CBSA says 54 cars from Ontario and 18 from Quebec were handed over to officers from the Montreal Police (SPVM) during a joint operation that took place at the Port of Montreal on Nov. 13.

The total estimated value of the vehicles is more than $5.6 million.

Since the start of the year, CBSA says it has intercepted 1,038 vehicles stolen for export at the Port of Montreal. An average of 24 stolen vehicles have been intercepted and returned to the SPVM each week since Jan. 1.

The Équité Association, an organization specializing in the reduction and prevention of insurance crimes, and the Montreal Port Authority also participated in the operation.

The operation is part of a series of similar operations that have been organized in the Port of Montreal since the beginning of the year.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works closely with police services, port authorities, insurance companies and insurance fraud and theft associations to ensure border security and counter stolen vehicles exportation," said Annie Beauséjour, director general of the Quebec Region for CBSA.

The border services agency says it assesses the risk of all maritime containers to identify high-risk shipments and uses security intelligence to determine whether further examination, such as unloading of containers, is necessary.

The police investigation into the theft and illegal possession of the vehicles continues, including the destination countries of the cars and the identification of those responsible.

CBSA did not provide details on charges or arrests.