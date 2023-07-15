Cats rescued from kitchen fire in Nepean

Ottawa firefighters on scene of a kitchen fire on Ness Street. July 15, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/OFS Fire Photo) Ottawa firefighters on scene of a kitchen fire on Ness Street. July 15, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/OFS Fire Photo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina