McKenney running for Ontario NDP nomination in Ottawa Centre

Catherine McKenney is eying a return to politics.

The former Ottawa councillor and mayoral candidate announced they are seeking the NDP nomination to run in Ottawa Centre in the next provincial election.

"I am running to be your next Member of Provincial Parliament because I believe we can continue this important work," McKenney said on social media. "We will fight to get the schools our families need, health care we deserve, housing that is affordable, transit that serves us well, and a strong and sustainable province that is focused on you!

"I’m excited to stand alongside Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP as we work to deliver the change Ontario deserves."

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden has announced he is seeking the federal NDP nomination to run in Ottawa Centre in the next election.

McKenney was first elected councillor for the downtown riding of Somerset in 2014, serving two terms as councillor. McKenney finished second in the race for mayor in 2022.

"My time as a city councillor, closely followed by my role as a councillor’s assistant, was the most rewarding chapter of my career," McKenney said.

"The work we did together at the city was meaningful. Together, we fought for real progress for our city—whether it was advocating for better transit, including improvements to Para Transpo, championing affordable housing, advancing a robust climate plan, or creating safer streets, parks, and public spaces. Every initiative was driven by a vision for a stronger, more inclusive community."

In 2023, McKenney launched a new organization to help build better cities, called CitySHAPES. The non-profit agency planned to lead advocacy, policy and community engagement to spark change and build better cities in Canada, according to the group.

McKenney is trans/non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.