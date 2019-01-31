

CTV Ottawa





The campaign to raise money for Deep River’s hospital could change the lives of thousands in the community.

In need of new imaging equipment, the hospital’s foundation launched a $1.75-million campaign designed to buy new imaging equipment for X-Ray and ultrasound to replace machines in use for more than 25 years.

Tonight’s Catch the Ace lottery draw in Deep River has a total grand prize of nearly $300,000 in week 47.

Six cards remain; including the grand prize-winning ace of spades.

Weekly prizes have totalled more than $100,000 and with last week’s luck winner taking home $23,000.

The draw is expected to take place at 8pm.