OTTAWA -- The Casino du Lac-Leamy is set to reopen this month as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed across Quebec, but bars and performance venues at the Gatineau casino will remain closed until further notice.

Loto-Quebec has announced that the Casino du Lac-Leamy and Hilton Lac-Leamy hotel will open on June 23.

Capacity will be capped at 1,000 people at Casino du Lac-Leamy, and the facility will close every day at 12 a.m.

Loto-Quebec says the public health measures in place at all gaming locations will be similar to the measures put in place last summer. Masks will be mandatory for employees and customers in the gaming areas.

Bars and performance venues will remain closed until further notice.

The online booking system to reserve a spot at the casino will open on June 21.

Here is a look at the public health measures at the Casino du Lac Leamy: