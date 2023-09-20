Carling high-rise proposal returns to planning committee following notification flap

A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, is back in front of the planning committee today.

The city's planning and housing committee voted 8-2 last month to approve a plan to build two high-rises at 1081 Carling Ave. One high-rise would be 16 storeys, the other, 27. The proposal faced opposition from community groups over the height of the buildings but also from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, which said it was worried shadows cast by the buildings could affect research at the farm across the road.

But city council had to send the proposal back to committee instead of approving it because the federal government wasn't properly notified about the Aug. 16 meeting where the plan was first approved.

Don Herweyer, the city's Interim General Manager of Planning, Real Estate and Economic Development said a notice of public meeting was not provided to all interested parties.

"Specifically, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the National Capital Commission did not receive proper notice," Herweyer wrote in a memo to councillors.

There are concerns from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and from Heritage Ottawa that the tall buildings could cast shadows that could affect research at the Experimental Farm.

The developer, Taggart Realty Management, says the proposal met all guidelines.