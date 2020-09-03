OTTAWA -- A positive case of COVID-19 has temporarily closed one of Ottawa's large movie theatres.

In a statement, Cineplex says an employee at Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa - the former Coliseum on Carling - tested positive after last being in the theatre on August 29.

Cineplex says it is arranging for a deep clean and sanitation, is working with local health authorities to help with contact tracing, and has instructed any potentially exposed team members to self-isolate and submit for testing.

The chain says it looks forward to "reopening (the) location soon," but is yet to provide an exact date.

The Cineplex website is not displaying showtimes for today, but has listings for Friday, September 4.

The theatre on Carling was one of 25 to reopen across Ontario on July 31.

All remaining Cineplex theatres reopened in August.