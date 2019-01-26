

The Canadian Press





Carleton University has evacuated a number of buildings on its campus after reports of smoke coming from a chemistry building.

The school sent an email alert to students and faculty Saturday evening, warning of a ``hazard on campus.''

A post on the school's website says Ottawa fire services are investigating reports of smoke at the Steacie Building for Chemistry.

It says the Steacie, Health Sciences and Richcraft buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple ambulances and emergency vehicles on campus at Carleton University, right now. More to come #ottnews #ottcity @CharlatanLive pic.twitter.com/rL5mYFgkOu — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) January 27, 2019

The fire in a laboratory at the Stacie Building is now under control. Full decontamination protocols are in place for crews who operated on, and above the fire floor. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/FDRjySk5Dr — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 27, 2019