Carleton University contract instructors reach tentative deal, TAs still on strike

Contract instructors at Carleton University have reached a tentative agreement with university administration after more than a week of strike action.

The university and the union, CUPE 4600, announced that its second bargaining unit reached the tentative deal early Wednesday.

Carleton University says all classes will resume Thursday.

However, CUPE 4600 says its first bargaining unit made up of teaching assistants remains on strike.

"FOR U1 MEMBERS: You are still on strike. Any communications from the University that says classes are all resuming is trying to obscure that unit one is still striking," a tweet from the union said.

Picketing is taking place virtually Wednesday because of the freezing rain.

More than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 4600 went on strike last week. The union has said the main issue in the dispute is wages, but contract instructors said they were also concerned about their intellectual property.

Details of the settlement between contract instructors and the university will be released upon ratification.