A Carleton University student is showing her love of Ottawa’s light rail transit lines on her leg.

Sarah Mount posted a photo on Twitter of her new tattoo showing the map of the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line. The tattoo shows the Confederation Line in red, and the original O-Train Trillium Line in blue.

Mount tells CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Evan Solomon that “I’ve been looking forward to the LRT opening for such a long time.” The 23-year-old says she joined the thousands of commuters to ride the new Confederation Line on the opening day.

Mount tweeted on September 15th “1 like & I’ll get a tattoo of the Ottawa LRT transit map.” On Wednesday morning, she tweeted out a picture of the tattoo on her right leg.”

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted “that’s great transit dedication.”

Mount says she “may as well” extend the LRT tattoo when phase two of the Confederation Line opens.