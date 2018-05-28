

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Carleton University’s professors, instructors and librarians have a new contract.

The university announced late Sunday night it had reached a tentative collective agreement with the Carleton University Staff Association.

The deal covers 913 staff members.

The Carleton University Staff Association voted 73 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month if a deal was not reached.

Details of the settlement will be released after both sides ratify the deal.