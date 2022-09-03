Carleton Place, Ont. emergency department reopens after overnight closure

The emergency department of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital has reopened after an overnight closure Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the hospital in Carleton Place, Ont., just outside of Ottawa, said the closure was because of a shortage of nurses.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” said hospital president and CEO Mary Wilson Trider in the hospital’s statement. “Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

The hospital closed its emergency department from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The hospital is encouraging residents to still call 9-1-1 if they need immediate emergency care. Paramedics will take patients to the nearest open emergency department. The closest emergency rooms are the Almonte General Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, and the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

The hospital says patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This is the third eastern Ontario hospital to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. closed its emergency services from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday. The Kemptville District Hospital’s emergency department will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night this long weekend, reopening for full-time care on Tuesday.