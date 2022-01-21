A car that crashed through ice in Manotick, Ont. last weekend has been removed from the Rideau River.

The incident got widespread attention after the car's driver took a selfie while standing on the submerged vehicle. Neighbours then used a kayak and a rope to help her to safety.

The car was earlier seen speeding along the river at speeds nearing 120 kilometres per hour.

On Friday, emergency crews wrapped straps around the vehicle and hooked it up to a crane to be pulled.

At first the car wouldn't budge, but crews cut a strip in the ice from the car to the shore using a chainsaw. That loosened things up and they pulled the car out.

"It's a very precarious situation. We always talk about no ice is safe ice, and this is a clear example of that," Ottawa Police Const. T.J. Jellineck said.

Officers from the Ottawa Police Marine, Dive and Trails Unit, the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit and Paramedic Marine Unit participated in the effort.

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.