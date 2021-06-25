OTTAWA -- Shoppers at Costco in Barrhaven were greeted by an alarming sight on Friday afternoon when a car went up in flames in the parking lot.

Crews were called to the scene on Strandherd Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

A video posted on Twitter showed the car in flames, and firefighters working to douse the blaze.

Fire officials say everyone was out of the vehicle when it caught fire and no one was injured.

The fire was totally extinguished in about half an hour. A cause has not been determined.