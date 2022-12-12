Capital Sports, Trinity settle LeBreton Flats lawsuit
A years-long legal dispute between a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and a prominent developer over a failed bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats has been settled.
Capital Sports Management Inc. and Trinity Development Group have settled their legal fight and it will not go to court as scheduled in January, a well-placed source told CTV News.
The Senators organization confirmed the news late Monday afternoon.
“All of the parties involved in this matter have reached an out-of-court settlement. CSMI will not be commenting further,” a statement said.
Melnyk and CSMI partnered with John Ruddy and Trinity Group in RendezVous LeBreton, a plan to redevelop the 50-acre parcel of land just west of downtown Ottawa.
The plan, which would have included an NHL arena, fell apart in 2018 over a dispute about Trinity’s nearby development at 900 Albert Street.
Melnyk, through CSMI, sued Trinity for $700 million, claiming the development would reduce the value of the real estate at LeBreton Flats. Trinity Development Group counter-sued for $1 billion, and the two sides were mired in legal fighting for years afterwards.
Melnyk died last March, but legal proceedings appeared to continue after that, with CSMI ordered to turn over documents related to the dispute in May.
The trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 3. Four months had been set aside for the proceedings.
The settlement helps clear the way for the sale of the Senators, which are on the market and reportedly attracting the attention of several bidders. A New York-based bank, Galatioto Sports Partners, is overseeing the sale process.
The Senators and the NHL have said that a condition of any sale is that the team remain in Ottawa.
In June, the Senators and the National Capital Commission reached a memorandum of understanding to build a new arena for the team at LeBreton Flats.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
BREAKING | Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, arrested in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
B.C. mom loses appeal arguing Indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on children' religious freedom
A Vancouver Island mother who argued that an Indigenous smudging ceremony and prayer demonstration at her children's school violated their religious freedoms has been ordered to pay the court costs incurred by the school district after losing her appeal in the case.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expanded in Maritimes as winter storm approaches
Environment Canada extended winter storm watches and warnings into eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday afternoon.
-
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are a key reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be "dying" from long wait times.
Toronto
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Montreal's Mount Royal Park set to undergo largest expansion in 100 years
Montreal's famed Mount Royal Park is set to undergo the largest expansion in 150 years. The mountain will be expanded by three hectares, greened in several areas and redeveloped to strengthen and protect its ecological integrity.
-
Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour
Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest into miner’s cyanide death begins in Timmins
An inquest into the death of millwright Denis Millette, 52, at Detour Lake Gold in June 2015 began Monday.
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
London
-
Rollover crash slows Monday evening commute
A rollover crash blocked one of London, Ont.’s busiest roads for almost an hour on Monday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a white car flipped onto its roof in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near Dundas Street.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection to fatal overdose: Strathroy-Caradoc police
A 49-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly supplying the fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in July of 2020, Strathroy-Caradoc police said.
-
Report of sexual assault in London
London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
Winnipeg
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
'A bellwether riding': Kirkfield Park race may set stage for next provincial election
Four candidates are making one final push ahead of Tuesday’s byelection in Winnipeg’s Kirkfield Park.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
'Recipe for disaster': Residents raise safety concerns over Waterloo roundabout
There are renewed calls to introduce safety measures to a Waterloo roundabout after a recent crash involving a pedestrian.
-
National Service Dogs puts out urgent plea for trainers
With 15 Labrador retriever puppies as young as eight weeks old, the National Service Dogs (NSD) is looking for people who can volunteer as puppy raisers.
Calgary
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary collision
Calgary EMS say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. gas station staff stop man armed with gun
Three convenience store workers took matters into their own hands when an armed man burst into the Nipawin Esso Par-A-Mart Confectionery on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
-
Young driver tries to escape Saskatoon police in stolen car
A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges after trying to escape from the police in a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Council rejects proposal to drastically reduce Lewis Farms Recreation Centre
City council rejected a proposal to save $126 million by significantly downsizing the long-awaited Lewis Farms Recreation Centre in west Edmonton.
-
Smell smoke? Firefighters stumped by 'extremely complex' fire burning in west Edmonton
If you've noticed a campfire smell wafting through west Edmonton recently, you're not alone. Something is definitely burning, but it may not be extinguished anytime soon.
-
21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners
The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Strata tries to charge B.C. woman $14K in 'move-in' fees for Airbnb guests
A B.C. woman who faced $14,000 in fines for renting out her Burnaby condo for short-term accommodations has had her bill cleared by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Vancouver driver totalled car while trying to 'adjust his shoe,' police say
Police in Vancouver are reminding people to keep their eyes on the road after a driver who was "trying to adjust his shoe" crashed into a pole this weekend.
-
City of Vancouver must reconsider application to develop vacant lot at 105 Keefer St., judge rules
The City of Vancouver has been ordered to reconsider a controversial development application for a vacant lot in Chinatown that was rejected in 2017.
Regina
-
Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies
A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.
-
Regina police arrest 2 men in connection to stolen vehicle
Two men are facing more than 10 charges after being caught by police in possession of a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm.
-
'We count on December': Sask. liquor producers concerned over SLGA discounts ahead of holiday rush
December is one of the busiest times of the year for liquor producers and retailers, but this year many Saskatchewan businesses feel they're not on an even playing field with province-run stores.