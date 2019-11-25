

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - Canopy Growth will begin producing cannabis-infused beverages at its Smiths Falls facility today.

The company announced it received its operating and secure storage licence from Health Canada on Friday, allowing it to operate a 140,000 sq. ft. beverage facility at its company headquarters.

Eleven beverages will be produced during the first wave of production, with more added throughout the year.

In a statement, Canopy Growth says the licence positions it to begin shipping beverage inventory to the provinces within weeks.

Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin says “cannabis beverages have the potential to introduce an entirely different demographic to the cannabis category by presenting them with a familiar product format and an onset time akin to beverage alcohol.”

Canopy Growth also has licences required for vapes and chocolate products.