Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re feeling left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
The Liberals promised in a Speech from the Throne in 2020 to create a Canadian Disability Benefit, modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement for Seniors. A bill to create the benefit was introduced in Parliament in June 2021, but it died on the order paper when the September election was called.
The Liberal re-election platform included a promise to reintroduce a Disability Benefit Act, and the benefit was included in the post-election mandate letter for Carla Qualtrough, as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.
Yet, the 2022 budget makes no mention of the Disability Benefit Act, or a Canada Disability Benefit, though it does include funding for an employment strategy for persons with disabilities.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent on Sunday morning, Kenzie McCurdy of StopGap Ottawa called the proposed benefit a ‘dangling carrot’ for Canadians with disabilities.
“People with disabilities in Canada are left hanging,” McCurdy said.
“If you look at what happened during COVID, and all the extra benefits that he (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) put out, with CERB and others… he said constantly that no one would be left behind… I don’t know why he’s not responding to this.”
McCurdy noted that the federal government did issue a one-time payment of $600 to Canadians who qualified for the Disability Tax Credit, but not all people living with disabilities qualify for the federal tax credit.
The government of Canada, as recently as last month, has acknowledged that one in five Canadians, about 22 per cent, identify as having a disability.
Advocacy group Disability Without Poverty said in a statement last week it was “disappointed but not surprised” that there was no mention of the Canada Disability Benefit in the 2022 budget. The group is asking the benefit be fast-tracked and that it not include any clawbacks to provincial aid.
“The government must show their commitment to the Canada Disability Benefit given the promise made to Canadians with disabilities in the September 2020 Throne speech. It’s time to table the bill now,” said National Director Rabia Khedr.
McCurdy said the proposed employment strategy is helpful for some, but not all.
“There are barriers for the people with disabilities who actually can work, and they need some help as well, but when (Qualtrough) actually talks about it, there is very little talk about those with disabilities who cannot work. Time and time again, this population is ignored. How on earth can we have faith in somebody who doesn’t even bring up and address that population?” McCurdy said.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Qualtrough’s office for comment, though the minister has said in previous statements to the media that the government still plans to reintroduce the proposed Canada Disability Benefit.
In the meantime, McCurdy said people with disabilities are getting tired of waiting.
“People are getting sicker. Without proper nutrition and already underlying medical health conditions, people are getting sicker, and that’s costing the medical system more, I can only imagine. We need to think preventatively and also just help these people,” she said. “Look how quickly CERB went out. Why do they get it within a matter of months and people with disabilities can’t be helped before a three-year study and lots of promises and delayed action?”
