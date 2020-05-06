OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is stressing Canadians out, with personal finances and physical well-being the main sources of stress.

But a new survey commissioned for Mental Health Week finds many Canadians have never looked online for information on mental health since the start of the pandemic.

A Nanos Research poll for the Mental Health Commission of Canada finds 44 per cent of Canadians have felt stressed regularly or all the time because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Another 38 per cent of respondents said they felt stress occasionally.

Four in 10 Canadians say their mental health is worse or somewhat worse than before the pandemic. The survey also found Canadians 18 to 34 are more likely to report they have felt stress regularly or all the time compared to residents over the age of 55.

When asked what were the two things that concern you the most about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 39 per cent of respondents said financial hardship/debt followed by economic impact/loss of job at 30 per cent.

The survey found 23 per cent are concerned about the spreading of the virus, while 22 per cent are concerned about their mental health and 18 per cent mentioned changing social interactions and lasting fear as a concern.

A majority of Canadians told Nanos Research that their mental and physical care are equally important during the pandemic, but the survey found three in four people have never searched the internet for information on their mental health.

Fewer than one in 10 Canadians report they have looked regularly online for information on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada commissioned the poll for Mental Health Week, with this year’s theme being “I’m fine.”

“When we say we are ‘fine,’ we may not always mean it,” says Louise Bradley, president and CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

“I hope this survey reminds everyone that it’s normal to feel stressed, anxious, or preoccupied during this outbreak. There is no shame in admitting as much, and there is certainly no shame in taking advantage of all the resources at your disposal to help you feel better.”

The Mental Health Commission of Canada has its own COVID-19 Resource Hub, which includes tips, guides and other tools to help improve mental health during the outbreak.