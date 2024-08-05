Canadian Transplant Games highlight success stories of survival and the need for donors
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
There were roars of applause at the Orleans Bowling Centre on Monday as participants faced off in a friendly tournament. All those participating were organ, tissue or stem cell recipients ranging from 4 to 80 years old.
"All of these people are just happy to be alive and thriving in their lives, and it's a joyful celebration every day," said Canadian Transplant Association Ontario Director Kelly Kleinschmidt.
"It's generations of transplant recipients coming together," said Peggy John, a Canadian Blood Services worker.
One of the participants, 18-year-old Ryley Mitchell, says she has competed in the games ever since she was young.
"When I was seven months old, I got a heart transplant. I had dilated cardiomyopathy," she said. "The gift of life came, and I've been involved in the Transplant Games since I was three years old."
Taking a look around at the other smiling success stories around her, Mitchell says the event has become a pillar in her life.
"It's absolutely amazing. Our community is always lovely to be in because it really connects everybody, and it feels like you're not different anymore."
Mitchell has taken on a larger role this year, being commissioned to design the games' logo.
"I decided to make it both Ottawa themed and include an Indigenous aspect. I chose the Parliament buildings for Ottawa, and I used braided sweetgrass to represent resilience."
The 2024 Canadian Transplant Games logo designed by Ryley Mitchell. August 5, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
Meanwhile, the games continued out at Pine View Golf Course in Gloucester. Although he was not playing, Larry Kreklewich braved Monday's downpour to tag along, reconnecting with this unique community.
"We get to rekindle old friendships," he said. "There's lots of hugs, and lots of tears when we do meet."
This year will mark 50 years since Kreklewich received a kidney transplant. While the games mark a time of celebration, he is also aware of the stark figures that exist in Canada: more than 4,000 Canadians are on the waitlist for a transplant, and 250 will die each year waiting.
"A 'thank you' isn't enough to say to all our donors," he said through tears, "because I know a number of us wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."
Larry Kreklewich celebrates 50 years since his kidney transplant. August 5, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
Monday also saw badminton and tennis tournaments, and concluded with a 2-kilometre Donor Walk at Carleton University's Alumni Park – celebrating the lives of those who have given the gift of life.
But the call remains for more Canadians to consider giving a second chance to someone in need.
"We always want Canadians to think about it," said John. "Talk to your family about your decision and register your decision to be a donor."
The Canadian Transplant Games continue this week. The full schedule can be found on the Canadian Transplant Association website.
Ontarians can register to become an organ donor through the Trillium Gift of Life Network online.
