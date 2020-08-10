OTTAWA -- The Canadian Museum of Nature says it will reopen to the public Sept. 5 after an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum says its permanent galleries will all be open, and visitors will be able to see the 7-metre representation of the Earth called Gaia, created by British artist Luke Jerram, the unveiling of which was held over from Earth Day in April.

Some high-touch interactive areas such as the Bird Care Clinic, the Arctic Research Vessel and the Nature Café will remain closed.

The museum also says it will debut its "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" exhibit on Sept. 25.

"Museum staff have planned for and will implement enhanced measures and modified procedures to ensure the health and safety of visitors. Following public health guidelines, these will include timed-online ticketing, wearing of mandatory masks indoors, physical distancing, increased frequency of cleaning and directional signage," a press release from the museum said. "Given the stacked 4-floor layout of the museum’s century-old building, visitors will follow a path that takes them up one side of the museum and down the other. In addition, a welcome tent will be set up outside the main doors to process tickets and control access."

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, and will be open on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 7. The 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. hour will be reserved for museum members only. Only 250 people will be allowed inside the museum at a time to ensure there is space for physical distancing.

Tickets can be obtained on the museum's website.

Members will also have access to the museum on Aug. 29 and 30, ahead of the official public reopening.