OTTAWA -- The 43rd edition of Winterlude will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Heritage announced the in-person events for the annual winter celebration in Ottawa and Gatineau will not be held this year. There will be no Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park or Winterlude destinations in Ottawa.

"Canadian Heritage consulted its partners regarding the format and programming, and explored a variety of options to deliver Winterlude programming in a safe manner," said Canadian Heritage in a statement late Friday afternoon.

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s priority of keeping Canadians safe, we decided to host Winterlude online in a way that will bring all Canadians together and allow them to express their love of winter in a virtual environment. Canadian Heritage continues to build on innovative ways to adapt its programming to the current circumstances"

Canadian Heritage adds, "Canadians from coast to coast will be able to enjoy this year's virtual Winterlude 2021. The unique programming will invite all Canadians to celebrate in a new way."

Details on Winterlude's virtual programming will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Canadian Heritage says that in according with public health guidelines, the Snowflake Kingdom - normally co-produced with the city of Gatineau - will not take place this year. There will be no Winterlude destinations, including ice sculptures, in Ottawa.

The 2021 edition of Winterlude was scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 5, and wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 21.