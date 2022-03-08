Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Brian Blair is one of the two million people estimated to have fled Ukraine during the invasion of Russian forces.
Blair, who has taught English in Ukraine since 2013, said he woke up to the sounds of bombs in the distance and knew he had to leave. He left his life in a Ukrainian village with a single duffel bag, posting photos to social media in case anyone spotted him on the way and could offer help.
Blair arrived at the Ottawa train station Sunday night. Although he said he was grateful to be greeted and embraced by friends, he was also plagued with guilt remembering people he left behind.
"A lot of my friends couldn’t escape. They have to stay," he said. "And that’s really quite difficult that they can’t leave, and they have to sit there and watch their city get destroyed."
Blair said he travelled about 800 kilometres to leave Ukraine, a journey that saw him hopping between cities and villages, hitchhiking for rides, and walking. He acknowledged he wasn’t sure he would make it.
"I said to myself—I said this out loud—'I may not get out of this, but I’m 48 years old. I’ve had a pretty good life. I’ve travelled. I’ve seen a lot of things, right?' I said, 'I may not get out of this alive. … It’s possible I could die.'"
The Russian invasion has caused a humanitarian crisis, with long-range missiles causing widespread damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians with no heat, water, electricity and limited means of escape.
A Red Cross official called scenes in the port city of Mariupol "absolutely apocalyptic" on Monday.
Blair’s journey included a long wait at the border trying to get into Poland. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country. But Blair said he held his Canadian passport in his hand when approaching border officials, which helped him.
"A Polish soldier looked at me and he looked at my passport and he looked again and then he said to me 'Are you from Canada?' And I said 'Yes, I'm from Canada.' And then he said something in Polish to another soldier and the soldier came over and said 'Are you alone?' And he looked at my passport and I said 'Yes, I'm by myself.' And they said 'OK, you can come in.'"
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to meet NATO leader in Latvia after pledging support to Baltic leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the leaders of three Baltic countries bordering Russia that Canada will stand with them to fight not only the Kremlin's war on Ukraine but its cyberattacks on their countries.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught and easy the dire humanitarian situation for those still stuck. But reports of renewed Russian attacks in one area threatened to again derail those efforts.
'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and the invasion
A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.
Russian families turn to Ukrainian hotline in desperate search for lost soldiers
In recordings shared exclusively with CNN by Ukrainian officials operating a government hotline, the desperation and uncertainty in the callers' voices searching for lost loved ones sheds light on how tightly Moscow is controlling communications about the war.
Satellite images show activity at North Korean nuclear site
Commercial satellite images suggest a resumption of construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground nearly four years after leader Kim Jong Un declared the site's closure and invited foreign journalists to observe the destruction of tunnels ahead of his first summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fines issued after plane with Russian nationals on board grounded in Yellowknife
Transport Canada says a plane carrying two Russian nationals that was grounded in Yellowknife last week broke airspace restrictions.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Atlantic
-
Pressure on governments to cut taxes at the gas pump
As fuel prices hit historic highs, pressure is growing on governments to lower or eliminate its cut of taxes at the pump.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
The first three Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenants
It was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
Toronto
-
Ontario education minister to make announcement Tuesday morning
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement in Toronto on Tuesday.
-
Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto office building has removed signage meant to welcome employees back to the office following significant backlash.
-
Ontario student and youth groups call for free menstrual products on post-secondary campuses
Student unions and youth advocacy groups across Ontario are calling on the provincial government to ensure free menstrual products are made available on all post-secondary campuses.
Montreal
-
Montreal rabbis travel to Polish-Ukrainian border to help amid 'heartbreak'
A group of Montreal rabbis has travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver supplies and help out – but also to see for themselves what more Canadians could be doing.
-
Conservative commentator Tasha Kheiriddin not running as leader, endorses Jean Charest
Conservative commentator and political strategist Tasha Kheiriddin won't be running as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after sparking the idea early last month.
-
Montreal police officer suspended without pay for one month for making unlawful arrest, false report
A Montreal police officer has been suspended without pay for 31 days for unlawfully arresting and charging a man and knowingly filing a false report following an altercation that started outside a downtown bar more than five years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
-
'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and the invasion
A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.
-
PM Trudeau to meet NATO leader in Latvia after pledging support to Baltic leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the leaders of three Baltic countries bordering Russia that Canada will stand with them to fight not only the Kremlin's war on Ukraine but its cyberattacks on their countries.
London
-
Huron County OPP and OFM investigating fatal house fire near Fordwich, Ont.
One person is dead following a house fire near Fordwich, Ont. Monday.
-
Tenants rescued after large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
Fire crews are currently on scene dealing with a large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
OPP arrest three suspects in Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons break and enter
Three 18-year-old suspects have been arrested following a break and enter of a Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons outlet last month.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise again in Winnipeg
Gas prices have taken another jump in Winnipeg.
-
Southern Manitoba to experience blowing snow, near-zero visibility on Tuesday
Much of southern Manitoba is expected to experience blowing snow that will cause near-zero visibility in some areas on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hours
A Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
Kitchener
-
'Performative lip service': Black Parent Council reacts to WCDSB director of education's apology
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology for a comment she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week – but her latest statement is not sitting well with a local parent group.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
City of Kitchener revises plan for proposed 44-storey tower
The City of Kitchener and a local developer are reworking their plan for a proposed 44-storey tower in the city’s downtown core.
Calgary
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
Firefighter injured after stopping to help car in ditch
A car drove into a ditch Monday night in northeast Calgary, leading to a second collision that landed a firefighter in hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon streets, sidewalks covered in 'icy glaze,' Claypool Drive closed
Saskatoon's streets and sidewalks were slick with ice Tuesday morning following a night of powerful winds.
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
-
Saskatoon drivers to face poor visibility overnight, city warns
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers of high winds and blowing snow expected Monday afternoon and overnight.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
'Relieved, happy': Local Ukrainian woman reunited with mother who fled Kyiv
A Ukrainian woman in Edmonton has been reunited with her mother who fled Kyiv as Russian forces advanced toward the capital.
-
Live updates: UN reports 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine, 861 hurt
The UN. human rights office says it has confirmed 474 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
Vancouver
-
Canada's COVID-19 rules for cruise ships are 'problematic': B.C. tourism group
B.C. will welcome back the first cruise ship since the industry was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a month, but one tourism group says the rules in place for passengers and staff are “problematic.”
-
More than 4,000 employees injured from fall from heights in 2021: WorkSafeBC
More than 4,000 workers submitted claims for injuries from a fall last year and hundreds of those incidents were serious injuries in the construction industry, WorkSafeBC said in a recent report.
-
Support, housing offered for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and heading to B.C.
Charities and churches in the province are preparing to help welcome people arriving in B.C. after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Regina
-
Sask. 'not actively' considering reducing fuel tax as prices rise at the pump
Although gas prices are soaring to record levels across Saskatchewan, the provincial government has no current plans to offer motorists relief at the pump.
-
PM Trudeau to meet NATO leader in Latvia after pledging support to Baltic leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the leaders of three Baltic countries bordering Russia that Canada will stand with them to fight not only the Kremlin's war on Ukraine but its cyberattacks on their countries.
-
NDP calls on province to return to daily COVID-19 reporting
On the first day of spring session at the Saskatchewan Legislature, the opposition NDP called on the provincial government to return to daily COVID-19 reporting.