Canadian 10K record broken at Ottawa Race Weekend

    A new Canadian running record in the 10 kilometre road race was set on Saturday during Ottawa Race Weekend.

    Benjamin Flanagan, 29, of Kitchener, Ont. finished the race with a time of 28:09, beating a record he set in Boston in 2022.

    At that pace, Flanagan ran with an approximate time of 2 minutes and 50 seconds per kilometre.

    Rory Linkletter, 27, came in second, setting a personal best of 28:40 and Jeremy Coughler, 28, finished third with a time of 28:55.

    The race is one of many during Run Ottawa’s two-day 50th anniversary celebrations marking the inaugural Ottawa marathon held in 1975. Run Ottawa says almost 6,900 runners took part in the 10K race.

    Starting at City Hall, the 10K course takes runners along the Rideau Canal, around Dow's Lake and back up towards Colonel By Drive. Runners then head across the Pretoria Bridge to an exciting finish along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

    In the women's category, Malindi Elmore, 44, took first place with a time of 32:50. Second place went to Cleo Bond, finishing in 33: 12.

    Last year's 10K winner, Natasha Wodak, finished third in 33:21 seconds.

