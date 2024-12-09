Up to 5 cm of snow, freezing rain expected in Ottawa

Another blast of winter weather is set to hit Ottawa this week, with 2 to 4 centimetres of snow expected today and the risk of freezing rain or drizzle tonight and on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning freezing rain and freezing drizzle are possible.

"A low-pressure system is approaching southern Ontario and will bring a mixture of precipitation to the area," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Precipitation is expected to begin as snow with up to 5 cm of snowfall accumulation possible by this evening. Snow is expected to become mixed with or change to freezing rain this evening before tapering to scattered flurries or freezing drizzle overnight. As temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark, there is a potential for freezing drizzle through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning."

Ottawa is expected to receive 2 cm of snow this afternoon and another 2 cm of snow this evening. Environment Canada says the snow will begin at approximately 3 p.m.

Twenty centimetres of snow was recorded in Ottawa Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy day with periods of snow beginning this afternoon. High -6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -15.

Periods of snow or freezing rain ending overnight then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle of flurries. Temperature rising to -1 C by morning.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries on Tuesday. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers near noon. High 3 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Wednesday. High 4 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High -7 C.

December snowfall

Ottawa has already received 34.6 cm of snow in December.

Environment Canada says 8 cm of snow fell on Dec. 4, 3.4 cm on Dec. 5, 11.6 cm on Dec. 7 and 8.4 cm on Dec. 8.

The 34.6 cm of snow in the first week of December already surpasses the December 2023 snowfall total of 27.5 cm. Ottawa received 96.4 cm of snow in December 2022.