Canada Day weekend brings welcome tourism boost to Ottawa

After a weekend of celebrations, it’s time for Wayne McMillan to take down the Canada Day decorations from his boat.

"It does have to come to an end but this will be carried on board 'til next year," said McMillan. The Moffat, Ont. resident and his wife Barb Hankinson have been in Ottawa since Thursday setting up along the Rideau Canal. "We had it on our bucket list for a few years with the vessel and we succeeded this year doing it."

"We had a great couple days touring the senate... war museum," said Hankinson.

The Canada Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to the nation's capital. This year saw several restaurants packed and hotel bookings much busier than in previous years.

Edward Nieh and his family drove in from Maryland, spending the first week of July travelling the country.

"We started off in the Thousand Islands, crossed the border and now we're making our way through Canada," he said.

The influx of visitors also led to an increasing police presence in the core, especially at night. It's part of the Ottawa Police Service's 'MarketSafe' initiative, which makes more officers visible in the area between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. during the long weekend.

Steps away from Parliament Hill, a steady stream of sightseeing enthusiasts climbed aboard the red double-decker buses, much to the delight of local businesses.

"This weekend has been hectic," said Samuel Squires, a tour guide with Lady Dive Tours. "Lots of people downtown, pretty much all our double-deckers have been packed and the kiosks had people around them pretty much the whole day."

The extra day off means more time for the Ntiamoah family from Orangeville, Ont. to explore the city's iconic sites. They even dressed up for the occasion in red and white gear.

"First time in Ottawa we're loving it," said Vivian Ntiamoah. "We're trying to do everything and it's a long weekend, a time to spend family time together and see everything and I think that shows the Canadian spirit. Family right?"

Back on the canal, Barb Hankinson heads off to the Rideau shopping centre while McMillan hangs back on the boat enjoying his time on the water.

"We saw a lot of the town and we got one more day and we're off venturing on," he said.