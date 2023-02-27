Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
The Canadian government is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices because the app may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
"As of February 28, the TikTok app will be automatically removed and blocked from use on all government-issued mobile devices," senior Global Affairs Canada officials said in a note to employees obtained by CTV News on Monday.
Canada's chief information officer made the decision to ensure the security of government information systems and networks, the note said.
"A review of the mobile application's behaviour … found that TikTok's data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks."
The memo was signed by the department's assistant deputy minister Stéphane Levesque, chief security officer Sébastien Beaulieu and chief information officer Jean Paul Donoghue.
Canada's privacy commissioner announced last week that he and three provincial counterparts are launching a joint investigation into TikTok.
The probe will look at whether the video streaming service's practices comply with Canadian privacy legislation, in particular whether "valid and meaningful consent" is being obtained for the collection and use of personal information," the commissioners said in joint statement.
The U.S. banned TikTok from government-issued devices late last year. The European Commission enacted a similar ban last week.
The bans come amid increasing concern about TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, and its treatment of user data.
TikTok officials have insisted the app is not in any way controlled by the Chinese government.
More to come...
- with files from Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA
