    • Can Sandy Hill do more to make Panda Game weekend a positive experience for everyone?

    A sign in Sandy Hill says a "No Tolerance Zone in Effect", as police monitor post-Panda Game festivities. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) A sign in Sandy Hill says a "No Tolerance Zone in Effect", as police monitor post-Panda Game festivities. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police and by-law officers have been active for weeks to head off any potential disruptions in Sandy Hill as the neighbourhood prepares for potential spillover from Sunday's Panda Game between the uOttawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens.

    There have been efforts to try to keep parties under control ever since festivities grew out of hand in 2020.

    Sanctioned events have been introduced and dates have been changed in recent years, which residents of the community suggest have made a difference.

    But a member of the Action Sandy Hill Community Association is suggesting there's potential for something more, including family-friendly events stretching over the course of the weekend.

    Calla Barnett joined Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Thursday.

