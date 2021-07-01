OTTAWA -- Calypso Waterpark is open for the first time in nearly two years, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased in Ontario.

Canada's largest park, located in Limoges, turned on the water to the slides on Canada Day to kick-off the summer.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all tickets must be purchased or reserved online prior to your visit.

COVID-19 precautions at Calypso include:

Wear a mask when the two-metres distance can’t be respected, in public areas and cue lines.

Distancing ground points set up throughout the park

Only people from the same group/household can ride together in the multiple person rafts

Additional hand sanitizer dispensers are installed in common areas for guests and employees.

There will be no lost and found, shuttle, ATM, self-service coffee and soda machines and water fountains at Calypso. Some restaurants will remain closed.

Cafeteria tables, benches and some lounge chairs at the wave pool will be removed for distancing.

The attraction Jungle Challenge will remain closed for this season.

Under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen, outdoor amusement and water parks are allowed to open in Step 2 at 25 per cent capacity.

"The main thing we have to remind people of this year is to buy tickets online for a specific date because one of the major things is limiting people on site," said marketing director Sandra Nadeau.

Calypso Waterpark offers over 35 slides, 100 water games and two theme rivers. Calypso is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 22, and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 23 to Labour Day.

Calypso remained closed during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.