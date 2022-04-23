Calabogie 500 snowmobile drag races return to the Ottawa Valley

Racers compete in the Calabogie 500 snowmobile drag races in Calabogie, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Racers compete in the Calabogie 500 snowmobile drag races in Calabogie, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina