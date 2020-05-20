OTTAWA -- Milk boutique in downtown Ottawa has opened its doors again, for the first time in over a year.

The sister-run store on William St was forced to close last April, after a destructive fire in Ottawa’s ByWard Market. The shop is just a few doors down from Vittoria Trattoria, where the fire began.

As a result, Milk had issues with air quality and smoke damage.

“It’s been just over a year,” said Inaas Kiryakos, the store’s co-owner.

Once the boutique was ready to reopen, it had another obstacle: COVID-19.

On Tuesday, it was able to welcome customers again. Its opening day went as well as it could have, considering the limitations.

“There’s no challenge other than it’s like double the work. You have to limit the amount of merchandise that is on the floor. Once people go through that, you have to take it upstairs, replenish,” Kiryakos said.

Two people are allowed inside the store within a 45-minute session. The store is not open to foot-traffic. Shoppers must book their time slots online, which the owner called a seamless process.

Thousands of businesses have reopened, but many aren’t ready.

“We heard from our small merchants who had a difficult time finding masks, gloves, and sanitizers in a large enough quantity,” said Diane Brisebois, President and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada.

IKEA has yet to set a date on when its Ontario stores will reopen. In an e-mailed statement, the company said it is taking a phased approach.

As of Wednesday, Bed Bath and Beyond at Train Yards was only offering curbside and delivery.

Hudson’s Bay in Ottawa is also closed, but all stores will reopen across the province on Friday.

At Ottawa’s Tanger Outlets, many doors are still locked.

Sweet Escape Candy Emporium said it’s waiting on plexiglass and other safety measures before it can open.

For retailers offering those barriers, business is booming.

“Every group that has face-to-face contact with customers, clientele, or each other,” is calling Centennial Glass for product, said Tom Zoobkoff, V.P. of Sales and Operations.

“Everyone is reaching out,” he said.

Ontario’s Premier said if trends move in the wrong direction, he will not hesitate to roll things back.

“I’m hopeful we won’t go there, but we need to be ready for all possible scenarios,” Doug Ford said.