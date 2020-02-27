OTTAWA -- Voters head to the polls today to elect new Members of Provincial Parliament in the ridings of Ottawa-Vanier and Orléans.

The byelections were called to fill the vacant seats after Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned in Ottawa-Vanier, and Marie-France Lalonde left the seat in Orléans to represent the party at the federal level.

Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. For more information on where to vote, visit www.elections.on.ca

Elections Ontario reported light voter turnout in advance polls ahead of the provincial byelection.

In Ottawa-Vanier, 2,502 votes were cast in advance polls, representing 2.47 per cent of registered voters.

In Orléans, 4,822 votes were cast in advance polls last week, representing 4.35 per cent of registered voters.

Here is the list of candidates running in the provincial byelections:

Orléans

Keegan Bennett – None of the Above Direct Democracy Party

Stephen Blais – Ontario Liberal Party

Jean-Serge Brisson – Libertarian

Gerrie Huenemoerder – Alliance

Natalie Montgomery – PC Party of Ontario

Manon Parrot – Ontario NDP

John Turmel – Paupers

Andrew West - Green Party of Ontario

Ottawa-Vanier