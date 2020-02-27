Byelection day in Orleans and Ottawa-Vanier
OTTAWA -- Voters head to the polls today to elect new Members of Provincial Parliament in the ridings of Ottawa-Vanier and Orléans.
The byelections were called to fill the vacant seats after Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned in Ottawa-Vanier, and Marie-France Lalonde left the seat in Orléans to represent the party at the federal level.
Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. For more information on where to vote, visit www.elections.on.ca
Elections Ontario reported light voter turnout in advance polls ahead of the provincial byelection.
In Ottawa-Vanier, 2,502 votes were cast in advance polls, representing 2.47 per cent of registered voters.
In Orléans, 4,822 votes were cast in advance polls last week, representing 4.35 per cent of registered voters.
Here is the list of candidates running in the provincial byelections:
Orléans
- Keegan Bennett – None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
- Stephen Blais – Ontario Liberal Party
- Jean-Serge Brisson – Libertarian
- Gerrie Huenemoerder – Alliance
- Natalie Montgomery – PC Party of Ontario
- Manon Parrot – Ontario NDP
- John Turmel – Paupers
- Andrew West - Green Party of Ontario
Ottawa-Vanier
- Lucille Collard – Ontario Liberal Party
- Myriam Djilane – Ontario NDP
- Julie Fiala – Independent
- Ben Koczwarski – Green Party of Ontario
- Ken Lewis – Libertarian
- Patrick Mayangi – PC Party of Ontario
- J. Justin O’Donnell – Alliance
- Above Znoneofthe – None of the Above Direct Democracy Party