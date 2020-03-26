OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is encouraging residents to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new online campaign called “Buy Local” has been launched to help connect residents with small businesses. The campaign encourages people to support local businesses by doing the following:

Buy from local businesses online

Purchase gift cards from local businesses to use later

Order delivery or takeout from area restaurants

Send local businesses messages of support on social media.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Watson says “Ottawa is a caring community and clearly recognizes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our small businesses, their owners and employees.”

“Any support residents can provide during these challenging times will help businesses continue to operate online and keep staff employed,” said Watson.

The new Buy Local campaign will include targeted ads that will reach residents on several online platforms and direct them to www.ottawa.ca/buylocal.

There, visitors will find links to sites listing businesses serving customers virtually or providing takeout and meal delivery.