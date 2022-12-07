Bus company starts new daily trips between Ottawa and Toronto
Ottawa travellers have a new option to travel to Kingston and Toronto heading into the holiday season.
Red Arrow has launched intercity motorcoach service between Ottawa and Toronto, with stops in Kingston and Scarborough.
Starting Thursday, trips will run three times daily from Ottawa to Toronto, seven days a week. There will be three trips daily from Toronto to Ottawa.
According to the Red Arrow website, buses will travel between Ottawa's VIA Rail station on Tremblay Road and Toronto's Union Station. The stops in Kingston would be at either Queen's University or at the Harveys on Division Street.
Red Arrow was founded in 1979 in Alberta.
"This expansion of Red Arrow to Ontario proves our continued commitment to the travel needs of Canadians," vice-president, Motorcoach division Raelene Miller said.
"Each Red Arrow coach experience includes an on-board attendant hosting our customers with a selection of complimentary snacks and beverages, and sharing amenities like onboard entertainment and free Wi-Fi for those looking to stay connected and with higher gas prices, continued hassles with flying, and limited rental car availability, we're a stress-free, convenient, and reliable alternative"
According to the Red Arrow website, the coaches include "luxurious features such as reclining leather seats and fold-down tray tables." There is complimentary Wi-Fi and onboard entertainment.
An adult fare to travel between Ottawa and Toronto would cost $97.
Red Arrow is the latest passenger bus service to launch in Ottawa following Greyhound Canada's decision to discontinue service in Ontario.
FlixBus rolled into Ottawa in April, offering service to Toronto's Harbourfront.
Megabus also operates bus trips from Ottawa to Toronto.
