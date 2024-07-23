Broken watermain closes Stittsville street

Some residents in Stittsville may experience interruptions in water service on Tuesday due to a broken watermain.

Stittsville Main Street is closed between Abbott Street East and Wintergreen Drive due to an infrastructure failure.

Coun. Glen Gower says the watermain broke just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, and crews are on the scene to begin repairs.

"It’s a major water main running down the middle of Stittsville Main and the break happened in front of Frederick Banting School," Gower said on Facebook.

"City of Ottawa workers were able to stop the water before it turned into a sinkhole situation but there’s still a lot of mud and water near the site. Today they’ll have to dig into the road to determine where the break occurred and then fix it, so they’ll be working well into this evening."

Gower says nearby homes and businesses do not have water, and "it looks like many businesses have decided to stay closed for the day." A daycare has sent kids home, according to Gower.

There is no word on when water will be restored.