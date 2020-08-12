BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- It's the news many in Brockville have been waiting for: The historic Brockville Railway Tunnel will re-open to the public this Friday.

The City announced the re-opening on Wednesday morning and said the tunnel will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Friday Aug. 14.

Mayor Jason Baker said Wednesday morning that the tunnel will be largely "self-monitored and self-policed," with patrons going up the tunnel asked to stay on the right side and those going down on the left side.

"So if you get down there and find there's too many people in at that particular time, just don't go in for a few minutes," Baker said.

Residents are being asked to follow public health guidelines like physical distancing and wear a face covering inside the confined space.

The Tunnel will not be holding events until further notice.