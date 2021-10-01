BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- The Brockville Police Service is promoting from within its ranks for its new police chief.

Deputy Chief Mark Noonan has been named the city’s new chief of police.

Noonan began his career with the Brockville Police Service in 1992, spending nine years as a patrol officer before moving to Criminal Investigations and Intelligence.

He was promoted to deputy chief in February 2018.

The Brockville native attended Carleton University.

"Chief Noonan is a valuable member who has displayed dedication to the Service and the Community," said the Brockville Police Services Board in a statement. "The Board looks forward to working with him as he assumes his new role."