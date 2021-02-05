BROCKVILLE -- A Brockville police officer is facing a charge of assault in connection to an arrest last summer.

On July 31, two Brockville Police Service officers responded to a call at an apartment building on Cartier Court for a domestic disturbance.

The Special Investigations Unit says soon after entering an apartment unit, the officers became involved in an interaction with a 31-year-old man.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station.

The SIU says when the man complained of pain, he was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Const. Jordan Latham has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. The officer is scheduled to appear in Brockville court on Feb. 19.