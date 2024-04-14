Brockville Ontario Speedway revving up for 30th season

The Brockville Ontario Speedway is getting ready for a milestone season.

Starting on May 11 until August 31, the short track speedway has planned 17 straight weekends of thrilling local racing action.

2024 is a special season for the race track, as it marks 30 years since Paul and Cheryl Kirkland have owned and operated it – it's something they say they didn’t expect.

"When we started, we thought it was just a one day thing," Cheryl Kirkland explained. "We realized shortly after that it's not a one day thing. It's an everyday thing."

The Speedway is a 3/8 mile dirt track located about 10 kilometres northwest of Brockville.

Also known as "The BOS," the track traditionally kicks off the weekend before Victoria Day.

To mark the occasion, The BOS will offer a $30,000 point fund for drivers who call the facility on Temperance Lake Road their Saturday night home. Kirkland says his team is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable year.

"I pretty much do it all by myself," said Paul Kirkland. "Whether it's grounds, maintenance, all that kind of stuff. I have a brother that's a diesel mechanic and a good friend of ours is a diesel mechanic. They help me keep the equipment going. I do 80 per cent and they do the rest."

Although the maintenance has been a grind for each of the 30 years, Paul says he wouldn’t change it for anything.

"Once the racetrack opens and the cars get on the racetrack, it's a great feeling when you look up and all the fans are here, the drivers are here, and it's a pretty good feeling of accomplishment."

More information on the Brockville Ontario Speedway can be found on its website.