Brockville, Ont. preparing for 'once in a lifetime' solar eclipse on April 8

    The City of Brockville, Ont. is preparing for a ‘once in a lifetime’ solar eclipse.

    On April 8, exactly one month from Friday, residents in Brockville will be in a unique position to witness a total solar eclipse. The city says this is a once in a lifetime event, as another total solar eclipse likely won't pass over the city for another few centuries.

    A solar eclipse is when the moon covers the sun during the day, and on April 8, that will happen around 2:10 p.m. in Brockville and other municipalities along the St. Lawrence River.

    Brockville will be under the "Path of Totality," which is a window of just over 100 km where the sun is completely covered by the moon.

    The city has a website dedicated to providing information on what participants can expect on the day of the event.

