Brockville, Ont. police believe Brock Street fire is suspicious

Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating a suspicious fire at a building that has caught fire before.

A fire was reported at 122 Brock St. at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames. No one was hurt.

While the Ontario Fire Marshal is not involved, police believe the fire is suspicious.

There was a fatal fire at the same building at the corner of Brock and Perth streets last September. The building is directly across the street from the former Outlaws biker gang clubhouse that burned to the ground last summer. Police said at the time there was no evidence linking to the two fires.

The cause of this latest fire remains under investigation.

Police are asking the public to review security or doorbell cameras for any possible suspect footage within the area. You can report any information at 613-342-0127 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).