Brockville, Ont. police investigating fatal early morning fire

Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating a fatal fire in an apartment building Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a fire in the area of Perth and Brock streets at around 3 a.m.

Brockville police say one person was found dead inside. Their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are looking for the other three people who lived in the building.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Brockville Police Service, the Brockville Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner, police said.

"Unfortunately, as we know, fire investigations are complex. Police are asking that the public remain clear of the area while the investigation is underway," a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 extension 0. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The fire was in the same area of a major blaze this summer that torched a biker gang clubhouse.

The Outlaws clubhouse at the corner of Perth and Brock streets went up in flames July 10, damaging several nearby properties.

The building affected Saturday was not significantly damaged by the fire in July, a police spokesperson said.

Police said, at this time, there is no evidence to connect the two events.