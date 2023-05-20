Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home

A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.

Rylan Hodge, 11, was retuning home from school on Thursday when he thought he heard a sound nearby.

"I was just walking up the steps and I heard fire alarms going off and I wasn't sure if it was my house or not," he told CTV News Ottawa.

When he opened his front door, he was met with a wall of smoke.

"Smoke came bellowing out and like into my face, so then I slammed it shut and ran over to my neighbour's house," he said.

His neighbour quickly called 911 and the Brockville Fire Department responded within minutes, praising Rylan on his quick thinking by closing the door.

"They were really happy that I closed the door, or both complexes here would have got burnt right to a crisp," Rylan said.

Rylan's mother, Stephanie Hodge, had just left the house minutes earlier to run an errand when she got the call of a fire and raced home.

"He's a hero," she said, holding back tears. "Had he not shut that door things could have been a lot different and they could have still be fighting the fire."

Rylan and Stephanie Hodge stand in front of their home after a fire on May 18, 2023. Rylan is credited with saving the home from further damage after he closed the door when he noticed the fire. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Rylan says his quick thinking was thanks to what he learned during fire prevention week at school.

"The fire department tells us what to do when there's a fire or if you're in the house or you're outside the house and you open the door," Rylan recalled. "I just kind of just remembered that, the first thing that came to my mind."

"We just wanted to get it out as fast as we could so it didn't spread any further," he added.

"I'm super proud of him," said Stephanie, hugging her son. "Thanks to the school boards doing the fire prevention and teaching the kids what to do in a situation like this."

The fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen, from an air fryer or mixer, which were both turned off and plugged into the wall.

"That's what (the fire department) are saying," noted Stephanie. "I'm pretty sure 100 per cent of the house inside is not salvageable, it all has smoke damage. All of the contents will need to be replaced."

Fire damage to the inside of Stephanie and Rylan Hodge's home. Firefighters believe the May 18, 2023 fire started in the kitchen. (Courtesy: Stephanie Hodge)

While the home is unliveable, the structure is not a complete loss and the neighbouring unit of the duplex was saved thanks to Rylan's quick thinking.

Returning to school on Friday, Rylan said friends and teachers treated him like a celebrity.

"They were just kind of like congratulating me and asking if I was okay," he smiled. "All my teachers were telling me they are proud of me and all that, and everyone was really happy for me and they are all happy that I am okay and safe."

Stephanie says they are staying with friends until their home is repaired, and the community has stepped up to help, with donation jars at some local businesses and an online fundraiser.

"I'm just amazed how the city is pulling together for this and I thank everyone," she said.

As for the hero title, Rylan shrugs it off, saying he just did what he had to do.

"I'm happy that everyone is okay," he said.