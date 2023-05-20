Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home
A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.
Rylan Hodge, 11, was retuning home from school on Thursday when he thought he heard a sound nearby.
"I was just walking up the steps and I heard fire alarms going off and I wasn't sure if it was my house or not," he told CTV News Ottawa.
When he opened his front door, he was met with a wall of smoke.
"Smoke came bellowing out and like into my face, so then I slammed it shut and ran over to my neighbour's house," he said.
His neighbour quickly called 911 and the Brockville Fire Department responded within minutes, praising Rylan on his quick thinking by closing the door.
"They were really happy that I closed the door, or both complexes here would have got burnt right to a crisp," Rylan said.
Rylan's mother, Stephanie Hodge, had just left the house minutes earlier to run an errand when she got the call of a fire and raced home.
"He's a hero," she said, holding back tears. "Had he not shut that door things could have been a lot different and they could have still be fighting the fire."
Rylan and Stephanie Hodge stand in front of their home after a fire on May 18, 2023. Rylan is credited with saving the home from further damage after he closed the door when he noticed the fire. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Rylan says his quick thinking was thanks to what he learned during fire prevention week at school.
"The fire department tells us what to do when there's a fire or if you're in the house or you're outside the house and you open the door," Rylan recalled. "I just kind of just remembered that, the first thing that came to my mind."
"We just wanted to get it out as fast as we could so it didn't spread any further," he added.
"I'm super proud of him," said Stephanie, hugging her son. "Thanks to the school boards doing the fire prevention and teaching the kids what to do in a situation like this."
The fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen, from an air fryer or mixer, which were both turned off and plugged into the wall.
"That's what (the fire department) are saying," noted Stephanie. "I'm pretty sure 100 per cent of the house inside is not salvageable, it all has smoke damage. All of the contents will need to be replaced."
Fire damage to the inside of Stephanie and Rylan Hodge's home. Firefighters believe the May 18, 2023 fire started in the kitchen. (Courtesy: Stephanie Hodge)
While the home is unliveable, the structure is not a complete loss and the neighbouring unit of the duplex was saved thanks to Rylan's quick thinking.
Returning to school on Friday, Rylan said friends and teachers treated him like a celebrity.
"They were just kind of like congratulating me and asking if I was okay," he smiled. "All my teachers were telling me they are proud of me and all that, and everyone was really happy for me and they are all happy that I am okay and safe."
Stephanie says they are staying with friends until their home is repaired, and the community has stepped up to help, with donation jars at some local businesses and an online fundraiser.
"I'm just amazed how the city is pulling together for this and I thank everyone," she said.
As for the hero title, Rylan shrugs it off, saying he just did what he had to do.
"I'm happy that everyone is okay," he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Why do so many businesses fail? Researchers say it’s a matter of industry timing
Although understanding industry norms and trends has long been held as a key to entrepreneurship success, social, economic, and technological changes make industry knowledge increasingly less relevant.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.
Toronto
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
-
These are Toronto's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Torontonians looking to patio-hop this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.
-
Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
Driver crashes into Hydro-Quebec pole, flips car and flees
A driver who crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole fled the scene before being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Victim impact statements heard in Renee Sweeney murder case
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
London
-
Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London
London police charged three drivers with stunt driving over the last few days.
-
London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios
Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights stave off elimination with game 5 win
The series heads back to Peterborough Sunday evening for game 6.
Winnipeg
-
Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store
Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.
-
Winnipeg apartment block destroyed by fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled flames at Quail Ridge Apartment Homes in the 200 block of Quail Ridge Road Friday night.
-
Crown suggests medical exams done for sexual purpose in doctor's sex assault trial
Crown prosecutors questioned a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault, suggesting he was aroused while conducting an exam on a female patient – one of many exams they allege were done for his own sexual gratification.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family contact tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Downtown Kitchener apartment building fire draws large emergency response
A fire at a Kitchener apartment building saw a large emergency response to the downtown core.
Calgary
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
-
Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of uttering threats
Calgary police have issued warrants for a man related to uttering threats to women he met online.
-
Wranglers season comes to a heartbreaking close in overtime thriller in the desert
With their season on the line Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers came out with guns blazing. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Wranglers fell 6-5 in overtime to the Firebirds in a game played in Palm Springs, California.
Saskatoon
-
'Relief' and 'justice' for Saskatoon family as woman's killer faces life sentence
A man charged in the death of his girlfriend is headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Saskatoon's NHL Dream: A remarkable journey that came within inches of glory
It was a dream that came tantalizingly close to reality. Like thousands of players who reached for the stars, Saskatoon was within arm's reach of the NHL.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Vancouver
-
Dispute over damage to designer purse settled by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has settled a dispute over a designer handbag – ordering one woman to pay another nearly $1,500.
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Long weekend travel sees few delays, ICBC warns drivers to slow down
Ferry passengers were pleasantly surprised that there was no traffic along the causeway in Tsawwassen.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP say MDMA, cocaine, meth seized in interprovincial trafficking bust
Eight people are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation that spanned across Saskatchewan and B.C.
-
Unusually warm, nice weather forecasted for May long weekend in Sask.
For Saskatchewan, the May long weekend is forecasted to see much warmer temperatures than usual this year.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.