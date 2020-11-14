BROCKVILLE -- With the weather getting cooler and patios shutting down the season, Brockville restaurants are seeing a significant decline in customer traffic.

"I’d say we’re down probably 90 per cent," said Linda Crossfield, standing outsider her restaurant, the Buell Street Bistro.

"The summer was amazing. We had a great summer, the patio was full, six feet apart of course, socially distanced, but dropped off as soon as the weather got cold and now it’s been dismal."

Brockville's mayor and council hope to help local eateries, by issuing a challenge to residents over three days in November.

"We thought we’d put out a challenge and that seems to get our community going. They rally around those things," said Mayor Jason Baker.

"We’re hoping that the '3 Meals in 3 Days Challenge' resonates with people and it keeps them thinking long beyond those three days that they have a role to play in supporting our local restaurants."

The planned dates are Nov. 24-26, mid-week, when restaurants typically see their lowest sales.

"I talked to a few restauranteurs about what days might be best for them and they tend to a little bit better business on Fridays and Saturdays," Baker said. "They thought mid-week was a good way of levelling out and having five or six good days instead of two good days in a week."

Crossfield thought the initiative was a good idea to get people back in the doors.

"It can only help. Any encouragement to dine out or to get takeout from the numerous restaurants in town would certainly be a big help in these trying times," Crossfield said.

The bisto did not normally offer takeout on most of their menu, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, they pivoted and now offer everything as takeout.

"We have curb-side pickup, we have contactless payment, you can call in your order and we can have everything bagged up and put it right in your trunk right at the curb. You don’t even have to get out of your car," Crossfield said.

Christmas parties would have normally been booked now as well, leading up to Christmas, but with dine-in restrictions still in effect, large groups cannot gather from a workplace.

"It’s not only the owners that are affected. Our servers aren’t making tips, our kitchen staff have hardly any hours, so everybody is going to have trouble making the bills in December," Crossfield said. "December is not looking very busy. Everyone is in the same boat. Everyone is finding it very hard."

Residents walking along King Street said they would take up the challenge, and it is good to support local eateries all the time.

"We take advantage all the time, we go out to eat a couple times a week," said Jenn Ferguson, heading into Finnigans Tavern downtown.

"There’s great food everywhere here."

"I think its wonderful," said Dave Cochrane. "I do a lot with merchant's downtown Brockville and I know they had a tough time since March keeping going. We’ve got to do something to help them."

Even out-of-towners though the idea was great.

"I think you definitely eat and shop local I think it's a good campaign," said Amy Beth Taylor from Kingston.

The mayor also noted that any type of restaurant would be happy to see more business.

"Whether it’s fast food, whether it’s a dine-in restaurant, whether you’re taking out, getting delivery, anything matters," Baker said.

"If you can do one meal in that time, that’s great. The key thing is for people to kind of have some fun with it on social media platforms, share where they’re eating, get these establishments a little bit of free exposure and off they can go. They hopefully can build from this."

Baker added, "These are the people, when you look at the back of hockey sweaters and baseball teams, it’s those businesses that are on those as sponsors so when it’s up to us to help out and there’s something we can do, I think its important for council to just try and rally that effort."

Restaurant owners are happy the city is thinking about them.

"There are some things that a city council can do and this is one of them, and that’s just trying to make sure everybody’s aware of the issue and trying to rally that effort to support," said Baker.

Back at the Buell Street Bistro, Crossfield said you could still eat on the patio if that is your preference.

"If people want to dine in, great. If people want to take out, great. If they want to sit on the patio now until the snow flies we’re happy to give them a blanket and cushion and serve them out there."