Brockville Country Club raises over $25k for Canadian Cancer Society

The Brockville Country Club hosted its inaugural Crush Cancer Golf Tournament on Saturday, raising over $25,000 to cancer research.

"People were challenged with raising at least $500 each,” said Jason Walmark, the general manager of the Brockville Country Club.

"We're glad our 50 golfers that we had at our first one have raised over $500 each."

The idea for the tournament came from board member John Ackerman, who lost his dad and uncle to prostate cancer years ago. The proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

"A good friend of mine I went to college with got prostate cancer," Akerman said. "And then a female friend of mine a few months later got breast cancer, so over the winter, I was thinking, maybe it's something I could do and get involved in."

The club says the goal of the tournament is to unite people who have lost family members to cancer.

“Seven years ago, I lost my brother to bone and lung cancer,” said player Mike Paquette.

"I got a tattoo on my arm in memory of him. He loved to fish. He wasn't a golfer, but our family are golfers. We're crushing cancer today, everybody's affected by cancer. It's all touched us personally."

The club is hoping for an even larger turnout when they host the second annual Crush Cancer tournament in 2025.