OTTAWA -- Breathing used to be a battle for Paul Redman.

“It had gotten so bad that my lung function had dropped to 25 per cent,” the 25-year-old said.

Redman is living with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a progressive, life-shortening disease where mucus builds up in the lungs.

CTV News first spoke to him in December. The following few months would be his worst.

“It was really, really tough on me to think I wasn’t going to make it to my 25th birthday,” Redman said.

In March, he got access to Trikafta - dubbed “the miracle drug” by many advocates, including his mom.

“They’re not only treating symptoms for the disease, but they’re actually correcting the basic defects of the disease,” Nadine Imbleau-Redman said.

A Boston-based pharmaceutical company called Vertex manufactures the breakthrough drug. The tablets cost more than $300,000 USD a year.

Redman was granted free access through the company’s compassionate care program.

“[Vertex] needs to show the government that this medication is worth meeting, coming to the table and negotiation with them to make it available and accessible,” Imbleau-Redman said.

In order for the drug to be approved in Canada, Vertex needs to apply.

Health Canada says it cannot initiate the drug authorization process without an application from the manufacturer.

“While Health Canada would welcome a submission from Vertex Pharma for Trikafta, it is up to a manufacturer to decide whether it chooses to seek market authorization for its product in Canada,” Health Canada told CTV News in an e-mailed statement.

However, the issue comes down to price.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada has said it appreciates the need to regulate excessive pricing, but it should not come at the cost of those who are sick.

Advocates believe patients are being caught in the middle.

“I really hope the government takes action and listens to our pleas,” Redman said.

His younger brother, Anthony, also has CF but is not sick enough to qualify for the drug.

“I just want to be able to live my life the way I wan to, to be able to do the things I want and to be able to live a happy, successful life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paul is planning his wedding and he hopes to become a constable with the Ottawa Police Service.

“All of my dreams will now come true because of Trikafta,” he said.